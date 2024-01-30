The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,252,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,082,000 after purchasing an additional 176,032 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 183,521 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02. The company has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

