The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 544,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 349,848 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,270,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,575,000 after acquiring an additional 70,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. Barclays cut Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.94.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 709,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,152. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

