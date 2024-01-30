The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Williams Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 83.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.17. 2,473,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,559,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 83.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 135.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 144,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 82,922 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,946,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

