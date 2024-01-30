TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TXMD stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 133.83% and a net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

