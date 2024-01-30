Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDW shares. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Tidewater stock traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.95. 502,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,891. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $77.53. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $299.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Tidewater will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after acquiring an additional 230,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,729 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 11.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,606,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,089,000 after acquiring an additional 168,259 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

