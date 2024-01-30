Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) PT Lowered to C$2.95

Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TLRY traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.57. 682,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.92. Tilray Brands has a 1 year low of C$1.97 and a 1 year high of C$4.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.44.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

