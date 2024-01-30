Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) PT Lowered to C$2.95

Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.
Tilray Brands Stock Performance
Shares of TLRY traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.57. 682,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.92. Tilray Brands has a 1 year low of C$1.97 and a 1 year high of C$4.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.44.
Tilray Brands Company Profile
