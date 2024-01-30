Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,820,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 29,540,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $364,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,287 shares of company stock worth $8,034,089 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $33,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

TOST traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,253. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. Toast has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

