tomiNet Self Reported Market Cap Hits $108.50 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, tomiNet has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $108.50 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002811 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 121,759,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,187,878 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 121,759,014.2387785 with 89,187,878.8078549 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.23936909 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $14,944,979.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

