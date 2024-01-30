TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TransMedics Group worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 194.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,072,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,072,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.