Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.60. Transocean shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 3,660,290 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Transocean Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 38.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

