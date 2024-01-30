TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Cut to $42.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

