Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,684,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 926,271 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for about 2.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 3.90% of Trimble worth $520,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $781,087. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 607,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $62.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trimble

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.