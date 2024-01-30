Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $37.09

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.09, but opened at $35.90. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 311,212 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCOM

Trip.com Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.