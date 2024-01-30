TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

