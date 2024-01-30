TrueWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

