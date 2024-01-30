TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

