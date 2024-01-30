TrueWealth Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 206.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 312.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 28,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BR opened at $208.16 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.84%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

