Truist Financial Boosts Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $45.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

