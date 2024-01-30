Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 559,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,266,912 shares.The stock last traded at $13.11 and had previously closed at $13.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -374.99%.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Robert Rush sold 3,443 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $48,374.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,878 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $138,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Rush sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $48,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock worth $594,605 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,256,000 after purchasing an additional 641,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,063,000 after acquiring an additional 332,585 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,150,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

