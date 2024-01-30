Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.38.

UBER stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

