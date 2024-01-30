UBS Group Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $248.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $235.00 to $248.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.67.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %

UNP opened at $245.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The company has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.