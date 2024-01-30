UBS Group Raises Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target to $91.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95. Popular has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, analysts predict that Popular will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Popular by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Popular by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

