Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $68.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. 220,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

