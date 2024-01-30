Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $245.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.95. The company has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

