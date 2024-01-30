uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

QURE stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $286.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.09. uniQure has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.39). uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.17% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

