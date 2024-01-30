UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $71,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $501.85. The stock had a trading volume of 898,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,717. The company has a market capitalization of $464.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $531.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

