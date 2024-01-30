Vale (NYSE:VALE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Vale alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VALE

Vale Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vale by 44.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vale by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vale by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.