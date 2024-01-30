Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,780 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 166.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.01. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

