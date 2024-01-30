Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

AON stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.76. 178,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,504. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.19 and a 200-day moving average of $320.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.