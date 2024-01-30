Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $782.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,617. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $789.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $706.16 and a 200-day moving average of $622.20. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,138 shares of company stock worth $5,996,196 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

