Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 51,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

ADP stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.27. The company had a trading volume of 658,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,375. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.95.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

