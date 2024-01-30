Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,510. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The firm has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

