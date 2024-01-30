Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises 1.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hershey worth $24,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 26.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Hershey by 166.0% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 411.1% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.86. 571,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,791. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.95. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.