Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 49,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,232,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,425,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,404,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,852,000 after buying an additional 74,369 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.44.
Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.10. The stock had a trading volume of 161,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,140. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.42. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
