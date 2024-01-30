Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,988 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,988 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 1.1% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 32.5% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Progressive stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.79. 568,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

