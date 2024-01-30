Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.11. 1,024,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,073. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.