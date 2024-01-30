Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SHEL traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $63.67. 1,962,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,644. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.07. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

