Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IVV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $493.43. 1,544,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $472.21 and its 200 day moving average is $452.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $493.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

