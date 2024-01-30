Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 607 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.61. 4,069,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,021,378. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.87. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

