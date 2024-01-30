Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Increased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VIG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.19. 474,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,686. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.