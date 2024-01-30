Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.