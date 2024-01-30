Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

