Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VHT opened at $257.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $259.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

