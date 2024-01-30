Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,423,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $113.73. The stock had a trading volume of 926,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,696. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average is $107.06.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

