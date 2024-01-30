Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Efficient Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $87,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 205,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.03. The stock had a trading volume of 693,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,532. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.73.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

