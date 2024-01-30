Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $450.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.92 and its 200 day moving average is $413.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $451.68. The stock has a market cap of $360.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.