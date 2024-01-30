Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $286.19

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $286.19 and last traded at $286.18, with a volume of 23886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.26 and its 200-day moving average is $258.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.