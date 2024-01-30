Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 620,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $85,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16,779.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 269,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after buying an additional 267,803 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.23. 2,161,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,011. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $152.42.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.