VELA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $53.38. 556,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,029. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,962 shares of company stock valued at $893,338. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

Get Our Latest Report on LNTH

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.