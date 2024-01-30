VELA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7,258.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $1,136,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 31.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 101.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $164.14. 102,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.19 and a 52-week high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.27.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Tetra Tech

Insider Activity

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.